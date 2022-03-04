Menu
2013 Toyota RAV4

93,366 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

Limited - Sunroof - Heated Seats

2013 Toyota RAV4

Limited - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

93,366KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8590442
  Stock #: 220143A
  VIN: 2T3DFREV0DW037589

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!

The Toyota RAV4 stands out in the competitive compact SUV segment. This 2013 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in High River.

The 2013 Toyota RAV4 is a strong performer at city and highway speeds. The RAV4 received fresh new styling inside and out for 2013, a standard 6-speed automatic transmission, rearview camera, touch screen control center, and safety technology such as blind-spot monitoring. The 2013 Toyota RAV4 feels well-balanced in just about every way. Off-the-line acceleration is adequate for getting up to speed on freeways without fear of being run off the road. The 2013 Toyota RAV4 has the performance, features and cabin accommodations to keep up with the popular mid sized compact SUV segment. This SUV has 93,366 kms. Stock number 220143A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, All Wheel Drive.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

