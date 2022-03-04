$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4
Limited - Sunroof - Heated Seats
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
93,366KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8590442
- Stock #: 220143A
- VIN: 2T3DFREV0DW037589
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,366 KM
Vehicle Description
The Toyota RAV4 stands out in the competitive compact SUV segment. This 2013 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in High River.
The 2013 Toyota RAV4 is a strong performer at city and highway speeds. The RAV4 received fresh new styling inside and out for 2013, a standard 6-speed automatic transmission, rearview camera, touch screen control center, and safety technology such as blind-spot monitoring. The 2013 Toyota RAV4 feels well-balanced in just about every way. Off-the-line acceleration is adequate for getting up to speed on freeways without fear of being run off the road. The 2013 Toyota RAV4 has the performance, features and cabin accommodations to keep up with the popular mid sized compact SUV segment. This SUV has 93,366 kms. Stock number 220143A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, All Wheel Drive.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
