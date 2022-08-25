$21,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Tundra
SR5
Location
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
217,164KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9008281
- Stock #: 204269
- VIN: 5TFUY5F1XDX280787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 217,164 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $22655 - Our Price is just $21995!
The Toyota Tundra gives the domestic trucks a run for their money. This 2013 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in High River.
The 2013 Tundra is poised to take on its Detroit rivals with bold styling, competitive towing capability, and a beautifully finished interior. Backed by Toyota's enviable reputation for safety and reliability, the 2013 Tundra is a genuine workhorse with impressive towing capabilities, rugged construction, and first-class interior accommodations. The good handling and solid feel have everything to do with the Tundra's frame, which features a fully boxed front section to add stiffness. Outside, the brawny Toyota Tundra boasts the tough, in-your-face attitude.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 217,164 kms. Stock number 204269 is silver sky metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR5. The SR5 trim adds a few nice features to the Tundra. Some of those features include an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, six-speaker audio, dual-zone climate control, premium cloth seats, power windows and locks, dual vanity mirrors, a tilt steering wheel, cruise control, front and rear cupholders, keyless entry, dual power, heated adjustable mirrors, a chrome grille, a heavy duty tow hitch receiver, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
