901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SYNC, SiriusXM!
With athletic looks and a quiet, stylish interior, the Escape distinguishes itself in a crowd of small crossovers. -Car and Driver This 2014 Ford Escape is for sale today.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 167,150 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Sync, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GX2EUA32260.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highriverford.com/car-loans-in-high-river-ab
Tired of dealing with dealers who won't give you a price or appraise your trade unless you commit to something. Tired of being pressured to make a decision hastily? Our transparent process really is different than anything youve experienced before. We simply treat people the way we would want to be treated. We market value price our vehicles daily to be sure we are competitive. Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and ready to be taken home. Expect a relaxed atmosphere where your opinions matter. Take a short drive out of the city congestion where you can truly experience the features and benefits of your potential vehicle purchase. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2