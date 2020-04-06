Menu
2014 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2014 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

$12,444

  • 167,150KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4849398
  • Stock #: HU3469A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX2EUA32260
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SYNC, SiriusXM!

With athletic looks and a quiet, stylish interior, the Escape distinguishes itself in a crowd of small crossovers. -Car and Driver This 2014 Ford Escape is for sale today.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 167,150 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Sync, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GX2EUA32260.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highriverford.com/car-loans-in-high-river-ab



Tired of dealing with dealers who won't give you a price or appraise your trade unless you commit to something. Tired of being pressured to make a decision hastily? Our transparent process really is different than anything youve experienced before. We simply treat people the way we would want to be treated. We market value price our vehicles daily to be sure we are competitive. Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and ready to be taken home. Expect a relaxed atmosphere where your opinions matter. Take a short drive out of the city congestion where you can truly experience the features and benefits of your potential vehicle purchase. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Sync
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Grille w/Chrome Bar
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • KEYPAD
  • Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • 57 L Fuel Tank
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 3.51 Axle Ratio
  • Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs)
  • w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • SiriusXM
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

