2014 Infiniti QX60

$22,300 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 4 0 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8694350

8694350 Stock #: 204230

204230 VIN: 5N1AL0MM7EC553853

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 204230

Mileage 96,404 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.