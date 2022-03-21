Menu
2014 Infiniti QX60

96,404 KM

$22,300

+ tax & licensing
BASE - Leather Seats - Sunroof

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

96,404KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8694350
  • Stock #: 204230
  • VIN: 5N1AL0MM7EC553853

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,404 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, SiriusXM!

Crossover capability doesnt come at the cost of luxury or comfort in this stylish Infiniti QX60. This 2014 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in High River.

This Infiniti QX60 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 96,404 kms. Stock number 204230 is nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM

