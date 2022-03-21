$22,300+ tax & licensing
$22,300
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Infiniti QX60
BASE - Leather Seats - Sunroof
Location
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
96,404KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8694350
- Stock #: 204230
- VIN: 5N1AL0MM7EC553853
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,404 KM
Vehicle Description
Crossover capability doesnt come at the cost of luxury or comfort in this stylish Infiniti QX60. This 2014 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in High River.
This Infiniti QX60 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 96,404 kms. Stock number 204230 is nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM
