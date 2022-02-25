Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

150,479 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - A/C

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - A/C

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150,479KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8369850
  Stock #: 210445AA
  VIN: 1C4BJWEG6EL313543

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 210445AA
  Mileage 150,479 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Audio System, A/C, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control!

Compare at $29865 - Our Price is just $28995!

The 2014 Jeep Wrangler can endure a daily commute, but it's truly happiest when it's off-road, according to The Car Connection. This 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in High River.

The 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited takes the off-road capability and style of the standard Wrangler and adds on two extra doors for extra convenience. The Wrangler Unlimited is a rugged 4X4 vehicle, offering a high ground clearance, huge wheel-arches, and a square stance that were all part of the original Jeep design that made it world famous. The Wrangler Unlimited also holds onto Jeeps classic seven-slot front grill and round headlights adding to its appeal. Although the Wrangler has grown over time from the original Jeep, the family resemblance is unmistakable. This SUV has 150,479 kms. Stock number 210445AA is nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio System, A/c, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4BJWEG6EL313543.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $106.92 with $2436 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $5350 / Total Obligation of $34345 ). See dealer for details.

VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
A/C
Premium audio system

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

