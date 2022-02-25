$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - A/C
150,479KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8369850
- Stock #: 210445AA
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG6EL313543
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 210445AA
- Mileage 150,479 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $29865 - Our Price is just $28995!
The 2014 Jeep Wrangler can endure a daily commute, but it's truly happiest when it's off-road, according to The Car Connection. This 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in High River.
The 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited takes the off-road capability and style of the standard Wrangler and adds on two extra doors for extra convenience. The Wrangler Unlimited is a rugged 4X4 vehicle, offering a high ground clearance, huge wheel-arches, and a square stance that were all part of the original Jeep design that made it world famous. The Wrangler Unlimited also holds onto Jeeps classic seven-slot front grill and round headlights adding to its appeal. Although the Wrangler has grown over time from the original Jeep, the family resemblance is unmistakable. This SUV has 150,479 kms. Stock number 210445AA is nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio System, A/c, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4BJWEG6EL313543.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $106.92 with $2436 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $5350 / Total Obligation of $34345 ). See dealer for details.
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
A/C
Premium audio system
