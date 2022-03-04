$29,995+ tax & licensing
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
403-652-1365
2014 RAM 1500
2014 RAM 1500
Sport - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Fog Lamps
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
124,791KM
Used
- Stock #: 210438B
- VIN: 1C6RR7HT4ES116163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour ,BLACK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,791 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2014 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in High River.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 124,791 kms. Stock number 210438B is black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7HT4ES116163.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
SiriusXM
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2