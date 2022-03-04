Menu
2014 RAM 1500

124,791 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
High River Toyota

403-652-1365

Sport - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Fog Lamps

Sport - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Fog Lamps

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

124,791KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8497194
  • Stock #: 210438B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT4ES116163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour ,BLACK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2014 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in High River.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 124,791 kms. Stock number 210438B is black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7HT4ES116163.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Vehicle Features

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
SiriusXM

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

