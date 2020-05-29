+ taxes & licensing
Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM!
With over twenty years of experience off the beaten path, the 2014 4Runner lives up to its name in off-road excellence. This 2014 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in High River.
The 2014 Toyota 4Runner is one of the few remaining midsize SUV's on the market that embodies the term sport-utility vehicle to the fullest extent. You can drive around off-road with the 2014 Toyota 4Runner because it employs the same rugged body-on-frame architecture that underpins pickup trucks or cruise comfortably down the highway without having to change a thing. The interior offers comfortable and supportive seating while a commanding seating position gives you a clear view of the world outside. The 2014 Toyota 4Runner received some upgrades with a newly redesigned front bumper and the addition of soft touch materials throughout the interior. This SUV has 114,829 kms. Stock number 200189A is white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry.
Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
