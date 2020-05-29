Menu
$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2014 Toyota Highlander

2014 Toyota Highlander

Limited - Navigation - Sunroof

2014 Toyota Highlander

Limited - Navigation - Sunroof

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,302KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5048085
  • Stock #: 200067A
  • VIN: 5TDDKRFH4ES055827
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats!

Inconspicuous and sensible, the Highlander has what it takes to haul up to eight in quiet comfort. -Car and Driver This 2014 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in High River.

Representing the first year of the third generation, the 2014 Highlander now sports a bolder, more chiseled look. More defined side panels play into the aerodynamic look Toyota was going for when it first sketched this Highlander. The all-new Toyota Highlander SUV boasts a clean interior that was redesigned with horizontal lines throughout the dashboard, stopping at the centralized multimedia screen, and spans all the way to the front passenger's side door. Large round knobs allow you to control the Highlanders controls with ease, even when wearing work or winter gloves.This SUV has 112,302 kms. Stock number 200067A is blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • COOLED SEATS
Windows
  • Sunroof
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Power Tailgate
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

