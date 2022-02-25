Menu
2014 Toyota Highlander

200,351 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2014 Toyota Highlander

2014 Toyota Highlander

XLE - Sunroof - Navigation

2014 Toyota Highlander

XLE - Sunroof - Navigation

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

200,351KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8369844
  Stock #: 220084A
  VIN: 5TDJKRFH2ES062990

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220084A
  • Mileage 200,351 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $26775 - Our Price is just $25995!

Space, style, and comfort all come standard on the Toyota Highlander. This 2014 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in High River.

Representing the first year of the third generation, the 2014 Highlander now sports a bolder, more chiseled look. More defined side panels play into the aerodynamic look Toyota was going for when it first sketched this Highlander. The all-new Toyota Highlander SUV boasts a clean interior that was redesigned with horizontal lines throughout the dashboard, stopping at the centralized multimedia screen, and spans all the way to the front passenger's side door. Large round knobs allow you to control the Highlanders controls with ease, even when wearing work or winter gloves.This SUV has 200,351 kms. Stock number 220084A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Navigation
Power Tailgate

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

