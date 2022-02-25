$20,995+ tax & licensing
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Acura TLX
V6 Elite - Navigation - Sunroof
161,414KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8381154
- Stock #: 204185
- VIN: 19UUB3F7XFA803579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour 0202 BLACK
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,414 KM
Vehicle Description
Treat yourself to a midsize sedan that's a cut above the mainstream. The luxurious Acura TLX offers an exciting driving experience with a comfortable, high-tech cabin. This 2015 Acura TLX is fresh on our lot in High River.
This Acura TLX is the embodiment of Acura's engineering and design progress, and the realization of Precision Crafted Performance - an ethos at the very core of Acura's DNA. Its power and control brought into perfect balance. It's uncompromised design in the name of unrestrained feeling, putting exhilaration front and centre once again. With bold styling, a refined cabin, advanced technology, and unmatched value. this exciting Acura TLX is hard to resist. This sedan has 161,414 kms. Stock number 204185 is black in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Premium Audio
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
