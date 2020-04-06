901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package!
Whether you're carrying passengers, hauling cargo, doing some towing, or all of the above, the GMC Yukon is up to the task. This 2015 GMC Yukon is for sale today.
The GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a truck. The handsome exterior and huge, well-appointed interior are what make it a desirable family hauler. It's a cut above the competition in tech, features, and aesthetics. It's capable enough to tow your boat and comfortable enough to take the whole family on long road trips. The GMC Yukon does it all in style. This SUV has 74,917 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $299.20 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $499 Documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $10016 ). See dealer for details.
