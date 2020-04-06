Menu
2015 GMC Yukon

Denali - DENALI Navigation - Leather Seats

2015 GMC Yukon

Denali - DENALI Navigation - Leather Seats

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

$44,339

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,917KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4849407
  • Stock #: C20050A
  • VIN: 1GKS2CKJ7FR182783
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package!

Whether you're carrying passengers, hauling cargo, doing some towing, or all of the above, the GMC Yukon is up to the task. This 2015 GMC Yukon is for sale today.

The GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a truck. The handsome exterior and huge, well-appointed interior are what make it a desirable family hauler. It's a cut above the competition in tech, features, and aesthetics. It's capable enough to tow your boat and comfortable enough to take the whole family on long road trips. The GMC Yukon does it all in style. This SUV has 74,917 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highriverford.com/car-loans-in-high-river-ab



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $299.20 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $499 Documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $10016 ). See dealer for details.

Tired of dealing with dealers who won't give you a price or appraise your trade unless you commit to something. Tired of being pressured to make a decision hastily? Our transparent process really is different than anything youve experienced before. We simply treat people the way we would want to be treated. We market value price our vehicles daily to be sure we are competitive. Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and ready to be taken home. Expect a relaxed atmosphere where your opinions matter. Take a short drive out of the city congestion where you can truly experience the features and benefits of your potential vehicle purchase. o~o
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • COOLED SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
Exterior
  • Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Cargo Net
  • 4-wheel drive
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
  • Safety Alert Seat (Included and only available with (Y65) Driver Alert Package)
  • Hill Start Assist brakes
  • Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
  • Steering, power
  • Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
  • Defogger, rear-window, electric
  • Pedals, power-adjustable for accelerator and brake
  • Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
  • Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
  • Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench stored in rear quarter trim
  • Wireless Chargin
  • Alternator, 170 amps
  • Differential, heavy duty, rear locking
  • Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
  • Assist handles, all seats
  • Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
  • Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
  • Windows, power, all express down, front express up
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil, integral to driver side of radiator
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
  • Air cleaner, high-capacity
  • Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver
  • Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
  • Powertrain grade braking
  • Brakes, VAC power, with VSES
  • Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent
  • Wiper, rear
  • Power outlet, 110-volt, 1.1 Amp, 150 Watt
  • Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
  • StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system
  • Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
  • Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
  • Trailer brake controller, integrated
  • Headlamps, projector beam, high intensity discharge
  • Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Black (Includes bright accent)
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination
  • Console, floor with storage area, cup holders
  • Lighting, interior includes courtesy lighting with theater dimming, lighting for front and rear door handles, front and rear passenger footwells and door storage area
  • Keyless start, push button start
  • Suspension Package, Magnetic Ride Control
  • Transfer case, active, 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing
  • Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area
  • Air bags frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
  • Instrumentation, analogue with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature, oil pressure, tachometer, compass and outside temperature gauge
  • Seats, heated outboard second row
  • Antenna, integral in rear quarter glass
  • Audio system feature, CD player (Replaced by (U42) rear seat entertainment system when (U42) is ordered.)
  • Driver Alert Package includes Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning and Safety Alert Seat
  • Parking assist, front and rear
  • Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
  • Audio system feature, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker system
  • GVWR, 7300 lbs. (3311 kg)
  • Engine, 6.2L EcoTec3 V8, with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
  • Mouldings, body-colour bodyside with bright inserts
  • Display, driver, 8" customizable

