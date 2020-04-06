2015 GMC Yukon

Seating Leather Seats

Memory Seats

COOLED SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Safety Fog Lamps Exterior Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)

Additional Features Navigation

Cargo Net

4-wheel drive

Rear Vision Camera

Premium Sound Package

Active noise cancellation

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert

Safety Alert Seat (Included and only available with (Y65) Driver Alert Package)

Hill Start Assist brakes

Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)

Steering, power

Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Steering column, power tilt and telescopic

Defogger, rear-window, electric

Pedals, power-adjustable for accelerator and brake

Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs

Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench stored in rear quarter trim

Wireless Chargin

Alternator, 170 amps

Differential, heavy duty, rear locking

Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear

Assist handles, all seats

Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

Windows, power, all express down, front express up

Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil, integral to driver side of radiator

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions

Air cleaner, high-capacity

Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil

Powertrain grade braking

Brakes, VAC power, with VSES

Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent

Wiper, rear

Power outlet, 110-volt, 1.1 Amp, 150 Watt

Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions

StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable

Rear axle, 3.23 ratio

Trailer brake controller, integrated

Headlamps, projector beam, high intensity discharge

Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Black (Includes bright accent)

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination

Console, floor with storage area, cup holders

Lighting, interior includes courtesy lighting with theater dimming, lighting for front and rear door handles, front and rear passenger footwells and door storage area

Keyless start, push button start

Suspension Package, Magnetic Ride Control

Transfer case, active, 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing

Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area

Air bags frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions

Instrumentation, analogue with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature, oil pressure, tachometer, compass and outside temperature gauge

Seats, heated outboard second row

Antenna, integral in rear quarter glass

Audio system feature, CD player (Replaced by (U42) rear seat entertainment system when (U42) is ordered.)

Driver Alert Package includes Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning and Safety Alert Seat

Parking assist, front and rear

Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector

Audio system feature, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker system

GVWR, 7300 lbs. (3311 kg)

Engine, 6.2L EcoTec3 V8, with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)

Mouldings, body-colour bodyside with bright inserts

Display, driver, 8" customizable

