2015 Nissan Xterra
S
198,420KM
Used
- Stock #: 204291A
- VIN: 5N1AN0NWXFN662890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $22995 - Our Price is just $19995!
If off-roading is your game, this Nissan Xterra is one of the strongest players out there. This 2015 Nissan Xterra is fresh on our lot in High River.
The fun begins where the pavement ends. With a potent engine and serious off-road capabilities, the unpaved world is yours for the taking. Gear up with a roof rack so radically versatile, it's often imitated, but never equalled. Stash the damp and dirty, but clean up easily with a wipe-down cargo area. On-road or off, go anywhere in this Nissan Xterra. This SUV has 198,420 kms. Stock number 204291A is glacier white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Xterra's trim level is S. This Xterra S delivers capability and value in one rugged package. It comes with four-wheel drive, aluminum wheels, running boards, a tubular roof rack, steering wheel audio control, an AM/FM CD player, NissanConnect with mobile apps, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, cruise control, power windows, power doors, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
