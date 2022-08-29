Menu
2015 Subaru Forester

279,769 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2015 Subaru Forester

BASE

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

279,769KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9049324
  • Stock #: 220293A
  • VIN: JF2SJCHCXFH418115

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 279,769 KM

Vehicle Description

If you need a crossover that can handle whatever life throws at is, this Subaru Forester is for you. This 2015 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in High River.

This Subaru Forester is inspired to do more. Outstanding versatility thanks to a roomy interior and standard all-wheel drive, great fuel economy, and an impressive safety reputation make this Forester a favorite when it comes to pursuing your passions with those you care about the most. This SUV has 279,769 kms. Stock number 220293A is nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

