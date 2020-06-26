Menu
High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

S - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

2015 Toyota Corolla

S - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

  • 79,801KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5306702
  • Stock #: 204125A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE8FC256516
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
80FD
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning!

If you're looking for a fun, efficient compact, then look no further than the Toyota Corolla. This 2015 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in High River.

The Toyota Corolla debuted in 1966 and there is no stopping this legend. Completely redesigned in 2014, the 2015 Corolla is a perfect example of Toyota durability, quality, and reliability. It has a sleek, sporty look that will turn heads everywhere you go. The Corolla is a fun to drive compact that is excellent on fuel and offers more than just being a commuter vehicle. The ride is smooth and well mannered in the corners while the interior and exterior design is sure to make you fall in love. This sedan has 79,801 kms. Stock number 204125A is blue in colour. It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera

