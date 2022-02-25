Menu
2015 Toyota Sienna

235,003 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
High River Toyota

403-652-1365

XLE

Location

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

235,003KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8431899
  • Stock #: 220103A
  • VIN: 5TDDK3DC5FS112316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,003 KM

Vehicle Description

The Sienna appeals to a wide range of families looking for roomy, comfortable, and high-quality transport - and it succeeds. -Car and Driver This 2015 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in High River.

Generously accommodating and delightfully easy to use, the 2015 Toyota Sienna is about as good as they come. The Sienna was updated in 2015 offering better visual styling, functional options, and chassis improvements. Interior upgrades for the 2015 model year give the Sienna a more premium and contemporary feel. A redesigned instrument and dash layout has been reconfigured for a cleaner look and easier operation while cruising down the road.This van has 235,003 kms. Stock number 220103A is blizzard pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 266HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

