2015 Toyota Sienna
XLE
235,003KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8431899
- Stock #: 220103A
- VIN: 5TDDK3DC5FS112316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 235,003 KM
Vehicle Description
Generously accommodating and delightfully easy to use, the 2015 Toyota Sienna is about as good as they come. The Sienna was updated in 2015 offering better visual styling, functional options, and chassis improvements. Interior upgrades for the 2015 model year give the Sienna a more premium and contemporary feel. A redesigned instrument and dash layout has been reconfigured for a cleaner look and easier operation while cruising down the road.This van has 235,003 kms. Stock number 220103A is blizzard pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 266HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
