2016 Chevrolet Tahoe
LS - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
Location
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
32,260KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8788178
- Stock #: 220218A
- VIN: 1GNSKAKCXGR199846
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,260 KM
Vehicle Description
The Chevrolet Tahoe is stylish and offers excellent power with premium features available inside and out. This 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in High River.
A perfect blend of contemporary design and legendary capability, the 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go or what you do. From the moment you first see it, the Tahoe makes an big impression. Its confident, athletic stance demands attention, while the quiet interior surrounds the driver with premium amenities and refined functionality. The Tahoe interior features premium materials that contribute to the functional design, offering the perfect combination of comfort and versatility with an amazing 94.7 cu. ft. of cargo space.This low mileage SUV has just 32,260 kms. Stock number 220218A is nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LS. This 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LS features Chevy MyLink with an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, aluminum wheels, 10 way power driver seat, SiriusXM, remote vehicle start, tri zone climate control, stabilitrak, rear assist parking sensors that accompany a built-in rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, 8 Inch Touchscreen, Power Seat, Siriusxm.
Vehicle Features
POWER SEAT
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM
8 inch Touchscreen
