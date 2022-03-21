Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

32,260 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS - Bluetooth - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS - Bluetooth - Low Mileage

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

32,260KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8788178
  • Stock #: 220218A
  • VIN: 1GNSKAKCXGR199846

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220218A
  • Mileage 32,260 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, 8 inch Touchscreen, Power Seat, SiriusXM!

The Chevrolet Tahoe is stylish and offers excellent power with premium features available inside and out. This 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in High River.

A perfect blend of contemporary design and legendary capability, the 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go or what you do. From the moment you first see it, the Tahoe makes an big impression. Its confident, athletic stance demands attention, while the quiet interior surrounds the driver with premium amenities and refined functionality. The Tahoe interior features premium materials that contribute to the functional design, offering the perfect combination of comfort and versatility with an amazing 94.7 cu. ft. of cargo space.This low mileage SUV has just 32,260 kms. Stock number 220218A is nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Tahoe's trim level is LS. This 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LS features Chevy MyLink with an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, aluminum wheels, 10 way power driver seat, SiriusXM, remote vehicle start, tri zone climate control, stabilitrak, rear assist parking sensors that accompany a built-in rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, 8 Inch Touchscreen, Power Seat, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Vehicle Features

POWER SEAT
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM
8 inch Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From High River Toyota

2016 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 74,043 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 32,260 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tundra P...
 176,249 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email High River Toyota

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

Call Dealer

403-652-XXXX

(click to show)

403-652-1365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory