901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, SiriusXM, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, SYNC!
The 2016 Ford F-150 sets the bar for trucks in Canada, boasting industry leading highest tow rating, biggest payload and best fuel economy in its segment. This 2016 Ford F-150 is for sale today.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 44,375 kms. It's bronze in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT for 2016 has improved style, appearance and dependability making it one of the best trucks around. It comes standard with features power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry and SiriusXM satellite radio. Steering wheel audio controls, fog lamps, power mirrors and chrome front and rear bumpers also come on this impressive truck giving you everything you could want and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Sync.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $212.80 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $499 Documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $7124 ). See dealer for details.
Tired of dealing with dealers who won't give you a price or appraise your trade unless you commit to something. Tired of being pressured to make a decision hastily? Our transparent process really is different than anything youve experienced before. We simply treat people the way we would want to be treated. We market value price our vehicles daily to be sure we are competitive. Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and ready to be taken home. Expect a relaxed atmosphere where your opinions matter. Take a short drive out of the city congestion where you can truly experience the features and benefits of your potential vehicle purchase. o~o
