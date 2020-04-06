Menu
2016 Ford F-150

Sport Package EcoBoost

2016 Ford F-150

Sport Package EcoBoost

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

$29,078

+ taxes & licensing

  • 86,115KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4849425
  • Stock #: H19868A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP4GKD06780
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
The 2016 F-150 has multiple trims, body styles, engine and drivelines which help provide a solution for any person shopping for a truck. This 2016 Ford F-150 is for sale today.

The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 86,115 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP4GKD06780.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highriverford.com/car-loans-in-high-river-ab



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $195.78 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $499 Documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $6554 ). See dealer for details.

Tired of dealing with dealers who won't give you a price or appraise your trade unless you commit to something. Tired of being pressured to make a decision hastily? Our transparent process really is different than anything youve experienced before. We simply treat people the way we would want to be treated. We market value price our vehicles daily to be sure we are competitive. Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and ready to be taken home. Expect a relaxed atmosphere where your opinions matter. Take a short drive out of the city congestion where you can truly experience the features and benefits of your potential vehicle purchase. o~o
Convenience
  • Block Heater
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Comfort
  • glove box
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Fixed antenna
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Chrome rear step bumper
  • Front Cupholder
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front Cigar Lighter(s)
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • KEYPAD
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 200 Amp Alternator
  • 136.3 L Fuel Tank
  • 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Aluminum Panels
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

