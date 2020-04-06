901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
The 2016 F-150 has multiple trims, body styles, engine and drivelines which help provide a solution for any person shopping for a truck. This 2016 Ford F-150 is for sale today.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 86,115 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $195.78 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $499 Documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $6554 ). See dealer for details.
