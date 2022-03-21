$34,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
King Ranch - Leather Seats - Navigation
Location
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
Sale
199,111KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8738078
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,111 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $35995 - Our Price is just $34995!
The 2016 F-150 has multiple trims, body styles, engine and drivelines which help provide a solution for any person shopping for a truck. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in High River.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 199,111 kms. Stock number 204225A is nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is King Ranch. Our King Ranch trim has the look and feel of a fine leather saddle but with a bunch more amenities. With this model you get all the standard features of a Lariat but with distinctive upgrades like King Ranch leather buckets seats in Mesa, Sync 3, voice activated navigation, wireless streaming, bluetooth phone connectivity, mobile hotspot, rear view camera, Pro trailer backup assist and power pedals and heated rear seats - to name just a few of the main upgrades. On the outside key upgrades include 18 machined aluminum wheels, power rear window and running boards. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Sync, View Camera, Wifi 4g.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG3GKE87701.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Navigation
Sync
Wifi 4G
View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2