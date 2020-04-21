Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L - Leather Seats - SiriusXM

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,859KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4889583
  • Stock #: 194148A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H77GH113770
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Seats, SiriusXM, All-Wheel Drive!

Compare at $23998 - Our Price is just $23299!

The 2016 Honda CR-V is one of the roomiest, most functional small SUVs with responsive handling, roomy seats, standard safety features, and good fuel economy. This 2016 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in High River.

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 82,859 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our CR-V's trim level is EX-L. For the tech-savvy buyer seeking luxury features, the premium EX-L trim features leather seats, 328W stereo with 7 speakers, SiriusXM, and many other luxury features. The EX-L includes all of the EX trim features including a power moonroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, AWD, LED running lights, dual zone climate control and many others. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Siriusxm, All-wheel Drive.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $75.73 with $1957 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $5060 / Total Obligation of $28359 ). See dealer for details.

VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Seating
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Integrated roof antenna
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Locking glove box
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Roll-Up Cargo Cover
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • All-Wheel Drive
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
  • Rear cupholder
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Analog Display
  • Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Regular Amplifier
  • 58 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
  • 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • Audio Theft Deterrent
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • Programmable Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
  • Tires: P225/65R17 102T All-Season
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • SiriusXM
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 5.048 Axle Ratio
  • Engine: 2.4L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
  • Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
  • GVWR: 2,100 kgs (4,630 lbs)
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment including power lumbar support
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/CD w/SiriusXM -inc: 328-watt, 7-speakers w/subwoofer, Bluetooth streaming audio, HDMI input jack, MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability, Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC), illuminated steering wheel-mounted aud...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

