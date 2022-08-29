$26,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
High River Toyota
403-652-1365
2016 Infiniti QX50
2016 Infiniti QX50
AWD 4dr Comes with winter tires!
Location
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
Sale
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
80,125KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9061285
- Stock #: 220296A
- VIN: JN1BJ0RR4GM262679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 220296A
- Mileage 80,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $28995 - Our Price is just $26995!
Who says you need to sacrifice a fun driving experience in a practical crossover? This sporty, versatile Infiniti QX50 gives you the best of both worlds. This 2016 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in High River.
Poised with an intimately tailored interior and technologies engineered to intuit your needs, this Infiniti QX50 is designed to be the ultimate expression of you, the individual. Every thoughtful detail seems to have you in mind even before you enter the vehicle. An impressive V6 engine delivers energizing performance while you ride in comfort. With a stylishly sleep, coupe-like exterior attracting all the right kind of attention, your QX50 wont be the only one seeking a closer connection with you. This wagon has 80,125 kms. Stock number 220296A is black obsidian in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 325HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our QX50's trim level is AWD 4dr. This sporty, versatile QX50 comes packed with desirable features to improve your ride. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, Infiniti Controller seven-inch display with USB connection and SiriusXM, steering wheel audio and cruise control, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, dual chrome exhaust finishers, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $93.59 with $2268 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $7988 / Total Obligation of $34983 ). See dealer for details.
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From High River Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2