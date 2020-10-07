2016 Nissan Titan

Vehicle Features

Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Compass Bluetooth Fixed antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Navigation Trailer Wiring Harness Rear View Camera side steps CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers integrated storage Front Cupholder Spray-in Bed Liner Premium Sound Package Leatherette Door Trim Insert Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder LED brakelights FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Leather Gear Shift Knob Analog Display Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Full Carpet Floor Covering Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Pickup Cargo Box Lights Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Power Rear Window w/Defroster Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Engine: 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel 3.916 Axle Ratio 63-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Right Side Camera Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Left Side Camera Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light 2 Skid Plates Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets Around View Monitor Front Camera Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Coloured Rear Step Bumper Coloured Wheel Well Trim Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 350w Regular Amplifier Around View Monitor Back-Up Camera Passenger Seat 1470# Maximum Payload Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Leather Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio w/12 Speakers Tires: LT265/60R20 BSW Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Dark Chrome-Like PVD Climate Controlled Front Captain's Seats -inc: heat & cool front seats, heated rear seats, driver 8-way power, power lumbar, passenger 4-way power, memory function and centre console GVWR: 4,059 kgs

