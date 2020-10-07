This Nissan Titan XD is a top choice in a very competitive field of heavy-duty pickup trucks. This 2016 Nissan Titan XD is fresh on our lot in High River.
With this Nissan Titan XD, you've got the tools you need for every job. You get awesome capability with epic towing capacity. This truck is held together by a massive chassis and commercially proven components underneath and a smart, spacious cabin up top. This Titan XD has the sense of a light-duty with the heart of a heavy-duty. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 175,297 kms. Stock number 210040A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Titan XD's trim level is Platinum Reserve. Platinum Reserve is the top trim for the Titan and it shows in every detail. It comes with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Rockford Fosgate premium audio, premium leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, an around view monitor with moving object detection, blind spot warning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Compass
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Navigation
Trailer Wiring Harness
Rear View Camera
side steps
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
integrated storage
Front Cupholder
Spray-in Bed Liner
Premium Sound Package
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Analog Display
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls