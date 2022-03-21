$31,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Camry
XLE - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
42,656KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8679242
- Stock #: 204227
- VIN: 4T1BF1FKXGU567210
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,656 KM
Compare at $32995 - Our Price is just $31995!
Make every route a scenic one, in the 2016 Toyota Camry. This 2016 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in High River.
With a wide, athletic stance the 2016 Toyota Camry offers a striking exterior with a sophisticated and comfortable interior, complete with backup camera and upscale amenities. Thanks to its aggressive grille design, the Camry has excellent curb appeal while the expansive interior creates a sense of openness that offers plenty of head and legroom. Low noise and vibration levels on the interior, create a very comfortable ride for both the driver and passengers. To say the least, this Camry is SURE to please no matter what road you're on! This low mileage sedan has just 42,656 kms. Stock number 204227 is nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 178HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Camry's trim level is XLE. Stylish, versatile and advanced, this Camry XLE was designed to adapt to your busy lifestyle. Features include 17 inch aluminum wheels, a tilt and sliding power sunroof, SiriusXM, a 7 inch AVN monitor with integrated navigation, bluetooth and wireless charging, leather heated front bucket seats, blind spot sensors, rear collision alert and dual zone climate control plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $104.00 with $2688 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $6949 / Total Obligation of $38944 ). See dealer for details.
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
WIRELESS CHARGING
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
Collision Warning
