2016 Toyota RAV4

LE - Bluetooth

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE - Bluetooth

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

Sale Price

$19,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,842KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4860771
  • Stock #: 190294A
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV7GW465624
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows!

Compare at $24998 - Our Price is just $19977!

This vehicle was a previous daily rental. Fuel efficient and fun, the RAV4 puts enhanced performance and improved fuel efficiency at your fingertips. This 2016 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today in High River.

The 2016 Toyota RAV4 boasts a refreshed exterior, premium soft-touch interior materials, exciting new technology, advanced safety features and much more. The RAV4 is a compact crossover that's ready to handle your busy lifestyle with its sporty and spirited performance, impressive cargo capacity and energetic driving characteristics. Sculpted and sleek, athletic and agile, this all new 2016 model features a sharper front and rear bumper design, new wheel designs and the addition of a shark-fin antenna on top! Inside this 2016 RAV4 a newly refreshed interior awaits you. It's improved interior design surrounds you with an array of advanced safety and technology features. This SUV has 92,842 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our RAV4's trim level is LE. Get ready to do more in this awesome Rav4 LE the ultimate compact SUV. Standard features include 17 inch wheels, Bluetooth capability with USB input, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, power windows, electronic stability control and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $64.94 with $1678 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $4339 / Total Obligation of $24316 ). See dealer for details.

VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat
  • 6-Way Driver Seat
  • Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Black Bodyside Mouldings and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 60 L Fuel Tank
  • Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire
  • Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
  • Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, driver and passenger seat recline and driver cushion height
  • 4.071 Axle Ratio
  • GVWR: 2,105 kgs (4,640 lbs)
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: shark fin type antenna, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability and 4 speakers
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • 408kg Maximum Payload
  • Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater and stainless steel ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

