901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows!
Compare at $24998 - Our Price is just $19977!
This vehicle was a previous daily rental. Fuel efficient and fun, the RAV4 puts enhanced performance and improved fuel efficiency at your fingertips. This 2016 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today in High River.
The 2016 Toyota RAV4 boasts a refreshed exterior, premium soft-touch interior materials, exciting new technology, advanced safety features and much more. The RAV4 is a compact crossover that's ready to handle your busy lifestyle with its sporty and spirited performance, impressive cargo capacity and energetic driving characteristics. Sculpted and sleek, athletic and agile, this all new 2016 model features a sharper front and rear bumper design, new wheel designs and the addition of a shark-fin antenna on top! Inside this 2016 RAV4 a newly refreshed interior awaits you. It's improved interior design surrounds you with an array of advanced safety and technology features. This SUV has 92,842 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RAV4's trim level is LE. Get ready to do more in this awesome Rav4 LE the ultimate compact SUV. Standard features include 17 inch wheels, Bluetooth capability with USB input, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, power windows, electronic stability control and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $64.94 with $1678 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $4339 / Total Obligation of $24316 ). See dealer for details.
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2