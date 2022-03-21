$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
High River Toyota
403-652-1365
2016 Toyota RAV4
2016 Toyota RAV4
Limited - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
74,043KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8788181
- Stock #: 204245
- VIN: 2T3DFREV6GW448340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,043 KM
Vehicle Description
Fuel efficient and fun, the RAV4 puts enhanced performance and improved fuel efficiency at your fingertips. This 2016 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in High River.
The 2016 Toyota RAV4 boasts a refreshed exterior, premium soft-touch interior materials, exciting new technology, advanced safety features and much more. The RAV4 is a compact crossover that's ready to handle your busy lifestyle with its sporty and spirited performance, impressive cargo capacity and energetic driving characteristics. Sculpted and sleek, athletic and agile, this all new 2016 model features a sharper front and rear bumper design, new wheel designs and the addition of a shark-fin antenna on top! Inside this 2016 RAV4 a newly refreshed interior awaits you. It's improved interior design surrounds you with an array of advanced safety and technology features. This SUV has 74,043 kms. Stock number 204245 is magnetic grey metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RAV4's trim level is Limited. Immerse yourself in this top of the line Rav4 and ride in absolute comfort thanks to its premium leather seats, larger aluminum wheels and automatic full time all wheel drive. This incredible also includes a power sunroof, built in navigation, a larger 7 inch display screen with bluetooth and wireless streaming audio, an 11 speaker JBL premium audio system, 360 birds eye view reverse camera, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, 8 way power driver seat, blind spot detection and distance pacing cruise control plus many more useful and luxurious features! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From High River Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2