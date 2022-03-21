2016 Toyota RAV4

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 0 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8788181

8788181 Stock #: 204245

204245 VIN: 2T3DFREV6GW448340

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 74,043 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Navigation Premium Sound Package Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.