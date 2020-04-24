901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
Low Mileage, Navigation, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate!
Sequoia offers the toughness of a truck in the body of a versatile and sophisticated SUV, giving you the freedom to experience whatever the next turn has in store. This 2016 Toyota Sequoia is fresh on our lot in High River.
Meticulously crafted and powerfully built, the 2016 Toyota Sequoia is a full-size SUV that's made for Canadian life. Toyota's renowned attention to detail can be seen in the large, easy-to-use door handles, its precise fit and finish, wide rear doors for easier passenger entry/exit, a towing hitch that is integrated directly into the frame and its excellent visibility around the vehicle. In terms of engine power, value, strength, and many top-notch features, the 2016 Toyota Sequoia will prove itself as one of the best family vehicles you'll ever own. This low mileage SUV has just 45,900 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sequoia's trim level is Limited. This Sequoia Limited helps bring your adventures to life and gives you excellent features like 20 inch aluminum wheels, a power rear liftgate, a premium JBL audio system with 12 powerful speakers, integrated navigation system with voice activation and bluetooth, tri-zone automatic climate control, blind spot sensors, chrome exterior accents, heated front seats and a power tilt/telescoping steering column plus more more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth.
Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
