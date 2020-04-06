2016 Toyota Tundra

Power Options Power Windows

POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning

Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler

Engine Immobilizer Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

Rear View Camera

Back-Up Camera

SPLASH GUARDS

Fixed rear window

Black door handles

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Front centre armrest w/storage

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Electronic Transfer Case

Black rear step bumper

Side impact beams

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Argent grille

Light tinted glass

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Delayed Accessory Power

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Front And Rear Map Lights

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Systems Monitor

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents

Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Manual 1st Row Windows

Manual Rear Windows

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Auto Locking Hubs

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Soft Door Close

Delay Off Interior Lighting

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

170 amp alternator

Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Streaming Audio

Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

2 Skid Plates

TBD Axle Ratio

Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks

710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)

1300# Maximum Payload

Passenger Seat

143.8 L Fuel Tank

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat

Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler, automatic transmission fluid warmer and column mounted shift lever

Regular Ride Suspension -inc: Front double wishbone type, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar, Rear heavy duty multi-leaf springs and bias mounted gas shock absorbers

Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage

Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control

Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, engine oil cooler, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.