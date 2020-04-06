Menu
2016 Toyota Tundra

SR - Bluetooth

2016 Toyota Tundra

SR - Bluetooth

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,458KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4861305
  • Stock #: 200186A
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F11GX497469
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Compare at $30384 - Our Price is just $29499!

Whether you're using this Tundra for the weekday grind or an adventure with the family, this Tundra can handle it with ease. This 2016 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in High River.

The 2016 Toyota Tundra is ready for work or play with its impressive towing capacity and built to last overall quality. From the aggressive grille designs to the bold Tundra badge stamped in the tailgate, this Tundra commands respect. Loading and unloading your cargo is now a breeze thanks to the hydraulically assisted Easy Lower and Lift Tailgate found on all 2016 Tundra's. From the job site, to the commute home, or to the home improvement store on the weekend, the Tundra delivers sure-footed performance with exceptional stability under load. This 2016 Toyota Tundra is truly built to do everything you need! This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 137,458 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tundra's trim level is SR. This Tundra SR was built for work and play cranking out 381 horsepower and 401 lb.-ft. of torque. Matched with an huge cargo bed, it'll handle just about anything you throw in it. Standard features include a 6.1 inch display with touchscreen, bluetooth connectivity, air conditioning, 18 inch steel wheels, wireless streaming and even a rear backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $95.89 with $2478 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $6407 / Total Obligation of $35906 ). See dealer for details.

VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Rear View Camera
  • Back-Up Camera
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Fixed rear window
  • Black door handles
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Front centre armrest w/storage
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Black rear step bumper
  • Side impact beams
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Argent grille
  • Light tinted glass
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Systems Monitor
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Manual 1st Row Windows
  • Manual Rear Windows
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Soft Door Close
  • Delay Off Interior Lighting
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • 170 amp alternator
  • Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Streaming Audio
  • Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • 2 Skid Plates
  • TBD Axle Ratio
  • Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
  • 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
  • 1300# Maximum Payload
  • Passenger Seat
  • 143.8 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat
  • Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler, automatic transmission fluid warmer and column mounted shift lever
  • Regular Ride Suspension -inc: Front double wishbone type, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar, Rear heavy duty multi-leaf springs and bias mounted gas shock absorbers
  • Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
  • Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
  • Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, engine oil cooler, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

