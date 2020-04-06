901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!
Compare at $30384 - Our Price is just $29499!
Whether you're using this Tundra for the weekday grind or an adventure with the family, this Tundra can handle it with ease. This 2016 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in High River.
The 2016 Toyota Tundra is ready for work or play with its impressive towing capacity and built to last overall quality. From the aggressive grille designs to the bold Tundra badge stamped in the tailgate, this Tundra commands respect. Loading and unloading your cargo is now a breeze thanks to the hydraulically assisted Easy Lower and Lift Tailgate found on all 2016 Tundra's. From the job site, to the commute home, or to the home improvement store on the weekend, the Tundra delivers sure-footed performance with exceptional stability under load. This 2016 Toyota Tundra is truly built to do everything you need! This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 137,458 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR. This Tundra SR was built for work and play cranking out 381 horsepower and 401 lb.-ft. of torque. Matched with an huge cargo bed, it'll handle just about anything you throw in it. Standard features include a 6.1 inch display with touchscreen, bluetooth connectivity, air conditioning, 18 inch steel wheels, wireless streaming and even a rear backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $95.89 with $2478 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $6407 / Total Obligation of $35906 ). See dealer for details.
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
