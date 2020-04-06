Menu
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

LT - Bluetooth - MyLink

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

LT - Bluetooth - MyLink

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

$27,552

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,885KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4849428
  • Stock #: C19213A
  • VIN: 1GCGTCEN1H1272994
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, MyLink, SiriusXM, OnStar!

As the recipient of 2015 Motor Trend Truck of the Year award, the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado won't settle as second best. This 2017 Chevrolet Colorado is for sale today.

This Chevy Colorado is the most capable mid-size pickup truck Chevy has ever built. It may be in the shadow of its big brother, the Silverado, but that doesn't mean it's not a serious truck. It can get the job done in comfort and style. It's perfect if you want a real pickup truck, but don't want to deal with the lane-hogging size or sub-par fuel efficiency of a full-size pickup. Not to mention it's the best looking mid-size pickup on the market! This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 61,885 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Colorado's trim level is LT. The LT trim gives you an excellent blend of features and value in a stylish, capable pickup truck. Features include the Chevy MyLink infotainment system with an 8-inch color touchscreen with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, USB ports, six-speaker audio, OnStar, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Mylink, Siriusxm, Onstar.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highriverford.com/car-loans-in-high-river-ab



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $179.50 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $499 Documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $5118 ). See dealer for details.

Tired of dealing with dealers who won't give you a price or appraise your trade unless you commit to something. Tired of being pressured to make a decision hastily? Our transparent process really is different than anything youve experienced before. We simply treat people the way we would want to be treated. We market value price our vehicles daily to be sure we are competitive. Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and ready to be taken home. Expect a relaxed atmosphere where your opinions matter. Take a short drive out of the city congestion where you can truly experience the features and benefits of your potential vehicle purchase. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Onstar
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor System
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Mylink
  • Pickup box
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • SiriusXM
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
  • Console, overhead
  • CornerStep, rear bumper
  • Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
  • Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
  • Cruise control, electronic, automatic
  • Mouldings, chrome beltline
  • Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
  • Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
  • GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
  • Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
  • Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
  • Glass, windshield shade band
  • Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
  • Tailgate, locking
  • Tailgate handle, Black
  • Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
  • Console, floor, front compartment, custom
  • Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
  • Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
  • Lighting, interior, dual reading
  • Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
  • Speedometer, miles/kilometres
  • Cargo box light, back of Cab
  • Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual fore/aft with manual recline
  • Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)
  • Bumper, rear body-colour (Deleted when (TGK) Special Paint is ordered.)
  • Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine on Crew Cab Short Box. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box.)
  • Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine on Crew Cab Short Box models. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...
  • Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
  • Air bags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

