901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, MyLink, SiriusXM, OnStar!
As the recipient of 2015 Motor Trend Truck of the Year award, the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado won't settle as second best. This 2017 Chevrolet Colorado is for sale today.
This Chevy Colorado is the most capable mid-size pickup truck Chevy has ever built. It may be in the shadow of its big brother, the Silverado, but that doesn't mean it's not a serious truck. It can get the job done in comfort and style. It's perfect if you want a real pickup truck, but don't want to deal with the lane-hogging size or sub-par fuel efficiency of a full-size pickup. Not to mention it's the best looking mid-size pickup on the market! This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 61,885 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Colorado's trim level is LT. The LT trim gives you an excellent blend of features and value in a stylish, capable pickup truck. Features include the Chevy MyLink infotainment system with an 8-inch color touchscreen with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, USB ports, six-speaker audio, OnStar, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Mylink, Siriusxm, Onstar.
