2017 Chevrolet Cruze

115,595 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Heated Seats - Touch Screen

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Heated Seats - Touch Screen

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

115,595KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9310006
  Stock #: 204279A
  VIN: 3G1BE5SM8HS579405

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour LT BLUE
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 115,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!

The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is larger, lighter, and more sophisticated than its predecessor with a sportier look and higher quality interior. This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in High River.

Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, the new 2017 Cruze is made to work hard for you. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 115,595 kms. Stock number 204279A is lt blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Cruze's trim level is LT. The LT has numerous convenience and sporty features including aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM, heated seats and much, much more. The LT also includes all the features from the Cruze LS, such as touch screen audio, air conditioning, Bluetooth, a rear view camera and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River.

Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Touch Screen
SiriusXM

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

