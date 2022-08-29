$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT - Heated Seats - Touch Screen
Location
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
115,595KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9310006
- Stock #: 204279A
- VIN: 3G1BE5SM8HS579405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LT BLUE
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,595 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is larger, lighter, and more sophisticated than its predecessor with a sportier look and higher quality interior. This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in High River.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, the new 2017 Cruze is made to work hard for you. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 115,595 kms. Stock number 204279A is lt blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT. The LT has numerous convenience and sporty features including aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM, heated seats and much, much more. The LT also includes all the features from the Cruze LS, such as touch screen audio, air conditioning, Bluetooth, a rear view camera and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Touch Screen
SiriusXM
