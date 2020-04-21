901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
+ taxes & licensing
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear DVD Entertainment!
Compare at $37491 - Our Price is just $36399!
As Edmunds.com says of the 2017 Honda Pilot, it hits all the high notes for versatility, comfort and efficiency, not to mention Hondas reputation for reliability. This 2017 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in High River.
A spur of the moment day trip, or a night on the town. A weekend drive to your favorite getaway, or a quick detour to satisfy that sweet tooth. Wherever your next adventure leads you, the sleek and versatile Honda Pilot will help you make the most of it. With 3 rows of seats and surprising fuel efficiency, the Pilot is up for anything. This SUV has 67,897 kms. It's green in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Pilot's trim level is Touring. Get the most out of every adventure with the luxurious Touring trim. It comes with a premium 10 speaker surround sound system, Bluray rear entertainment system with wireless headsets, a display audio system with Bluetooth, navigation, and SiriusXM, heated and ventilated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, a panoramic moonroof, a heated, leather wrapped steering wheel, a power tailgate, a rearview camera, LaneWatch blind spot detection, and Honda Sensing technologies which include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Dvd Entertainment, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $118.31 with $3058 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $7905 / Total Obligation of $44304 ). See dealer for details.
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2