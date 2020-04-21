Menu
2017 Honda Pilot

Touring - Sunroof - Navigation

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring - Sunroof - Navigation

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,897KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4889580
  • Stock #: 200183A
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H95HB506184
Green
SUV / Crossover
Gasoline
All Wheel Drive
Automatic
6-cylinder
4-door
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear DVD Entertainment!

Compare at $37491 - Our Price is just $36399!

As Edmunds.com says of the 2017 Honda Pilot, it hits all the high notes for versatility, comfort and efficiency, not to mention Hondas reputation for reliability. This 2017 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in High River.

A spur of the moment day trip, or a night on the town. A weekend drive to your favorite getaway, or a quick detour to satisfy that sweet tooth. Wherever your next adventure leads you, the sleek and versatile Honda Pilot will help you make the most of it. With 3 rows of seats and surprising fuel efficiency, the Pilot is up for anything. This SUV has 67,897 kms. It's green in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Pilot's trim level is Touring. Get the most out of every adventure with the luxurious Touring trim. It comes with a premium 10 speaker surround sound system, Bluray rear entertainment system with wireless headsets, a display audio system with Bluetooth, navigation, and SiriusXM, heated and ventilated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, a panoramic moonroof, a heated, leather wrapped steering wheel, a power tailgate, a rearview camera, LaneWatch blind spot detection, and Honda Sensing technologies which include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Dvd Entertainment, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $118.31 with $3058 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $7905 / Total Obligation of $44304 ). See dealer for details.

VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
  • Leather Seats
  • Sunroof
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
  • Bluetooth
  • Rear DVD Entertainment
  • Window grid antenna
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Air filtration
  • Chrome Grille
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
  • Navigation
  • Back-Up Camera
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • digital signal processor
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Laminated Glass
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 4.33 Axle Ratio
  • Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Mobile hotspot internet access
  • 1 Skid Plate
  • Leather Door Trim Insert
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
  • Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • 73.8 L Fuel Tank
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • GVWR: 2,650 kgs
  • Fixed 3rd Row Seat Front, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
  • Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition
  • Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Sensor
  • Passenger Seat
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Power Tai
  • Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: Eco Assist system, idle-stop and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
  • Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
  • Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Honda Blu-Ray Rear Entertainment System -inc: 9" display, integrated remote control, wireless headsets w/personal surround sound and HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack
  • 542w Regular Amplifier
  • and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

