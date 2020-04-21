2017 Honda Pilot

Seating Leather Seats Windows Sunroof

DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Rear DVD Entertainment

Window grid antenna Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Air filtration Trim Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Navigation

Back-Up Camera

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

PERIMETER ALARM

SPLASH GUARDS

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Rear Seat Mounted Armrest

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

digital signal processor

Carpet Floor Trim

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Valet Function

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Laminated Glass

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

4.33 Axle Ratio

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Mobile hotspot internet access

1 Skid Plate

Leather Door Trim Insert

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

73.8 L Fuel Tank

Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

GVWR: 2,650 kgs

Fixed 3rd Row Seat Front, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints

Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition

Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Sensor

Passenger Seat

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Power Tai

Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: Eco Assist system, idle-stop and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)

Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Honda Blu-Ray Rear Entertainment System -inc: 9" display, integrated remote control, wireless headsets w/personal surround sound and HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack

542w Regular Amplifier

and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.