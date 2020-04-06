2017 Mazda CX-5

Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats Windows Sunroof

DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

glove box

Air filtration Power Options Power Liftgate Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille w/chrome accents Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna

Additional Features Navigation

Back-Up Camera

Blind Spot Monitoring

Driver foot rest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Premium audio system

100 amp alternator

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage

Tires: P225/55R19 AS

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

58 L Fuel Tank

60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

8-Way Driver Seat

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

4.624 Axle Ratio

Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder

Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) Blind Spot Sensor

Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Sport Mode Auto -inc: manual shift mode and Drive Selection switch

Passenger Seat

Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Navigation System -inc: free trial

Wheels: 19" Machined Spoke Alloy w/Polished Finish -inc: and dark painted pockets

Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 2-setting drive seat memory, 6-way power front passenger seat w/height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints,

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

GVWR: 2,070 kg (4,566 lb)

