2017 Mazda CX-5

GT - Sunroof - Leather Seats

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,085KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4861308
  • Stock #: 200092B
  • VIN: JM3KFBDL1H0145350
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, heated Steering Wheel!

Compare at $26779 - Our Price is just $25999!

The 2017 Mazda CX-5 combines style, functionality and a fun-to-drive personality all in one affordable package. This 2017 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in High River.

The evolution of Mazda's KODO design has yielded the concise, yet dignified stance of the 2017 CX-5. Minor upgrades in 2017 improve this already impressive SUV while providing a more comfortable and safe cabin. For families or young professionals, this CX-5 is sure to please everyone on your daily commute. This SUV has 78,085 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our CX-5's trim level is GT. This top trim GT CX-5 comes with a power liftgate, heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, LED front headlights, aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touch screen with MAZDA CONNECT and a rear view camera, advanced blind spot monitoring, smart city brake support, remote keyless entry, cruise control and audio controls mounted on the steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, push button start, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and rain sensing wipers. For the ultimate in luxury, this trim also comes with a sunroof, fully automatic and directionally adaptive headlights, Bose premium audio system, dual zone automatic climate control, hands free proximity keys, leather seats, and navigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio System, Power Liftgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $84.51 with $2184 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $5646 / Total Obligation of $31645 ). See dealer for details.

VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Power Options
  • Power Liftgate
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated roof antenna
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Premium audio system
  • 100 amp alternator
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
  • Tires: P225/55R19 AS
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • 58 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • 8-Way Driver Seat
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • 4.624 Axle Ratio
  • Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
  • Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) Blind Spot Sensor
  • Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Sport Mode Auto -inc: manual shift mode and Drive Selection switch
  • Passenger Seat
  • Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Navigation System -inc: free trial
  • Wheels: 19" Machined Spoke Alloy w/Polished Finish -inc: and dark painted pockets
  • Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 2-setting drive seat memory, 6-way power front passenger seat w/height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints,
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • GVWR: 2,070 kg (4,566 lb)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

