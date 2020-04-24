901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels!
The Mazda CX-5 is all new for 2017, building off the great foundation of the previous generation. This 2017 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in High River.
The evolution of Mazda's KODO design has yielded the concise, yet dignified stance of the 2017 CX-5. Minor upgrades in 2017 improve this already impressive SUV while providing a more comfortable and safe cabin. For families or young professionals, this CX-5 is sure to please everyone on your daily commute. This SUV has 48,989 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. This CX-5 GS brings the luxury and convenience with a power liftgate, leatherette and suede seat material, heated seats, and a heated leather steering wheel. Other awesome features include LED front headlights, aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touch screen with MAZDA CONNECT and a rear view camera, advanced blind spot monitoring, smart city brake support, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control and audio controls mounted on the steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, push button start, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and rain sensing wipers. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Mazda Connect, Remote Keyless Entry.
Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
