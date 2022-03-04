Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota 4Runner

0 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota 4Runner

2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 - Navigation - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 - Navigation - Bluetooth

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

Contact Seller

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8588921
  • Stock #: 204215
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR8H5439447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry!

Compare at $43255 - Our Price is just $41995!

Calling all adventure enthusiasts, your very capable Off Road SUV is here! This 2017 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in High River.

True to its roots as an authentic off-road Sport Utility Vehicle, the 2017 Toyota 4Runner combines heavy-duty construction with advanced multi-terrain technology. A powerful exterior design projects 4Runner's strength and outdoor adventure ability. For 2017, this 4Runner includes a new dynamic look, a reduction in weight and many technological enhancements in its cabin. With its proven performance, the 2017 Toyota 4Runner gives you the capability to escape the city whenever the mood strikes. Stock number 204215 is classic silver metallic in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. This Toyota 4Runner SR5 is trimmed to conquer the toughest of roads, equipped with Navigation, Rear View Camera, and Bluetooth. The SR5 is also equipped with a 6.1 inch Touchscreen Display, as well as unique Running Boards and Roof Rails. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $136.50 with $3528 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $9121 / Total Obligation of $51116 ). See dealer for details.

VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
POWER DOORS
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From High River Toyota

2013 Toyota Venza Ba...
 112,521 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic Sed...
 115,385 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler U...
 18,453 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email High River Toyota

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

Call Dealer

403-652-XXXX

(click to show)

403-652-1365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory