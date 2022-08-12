$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
High River Toyota
403-652-1365
2017 Toyota 4Runner
2017 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 - Navigation - Bluetooth
Location
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
118,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8979730
- Stock #: 220210B
- VIN: JTEBU5JR0H5473446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black;lb22
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 220210B
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Toyota 4Runner is rugged on the outside, yet comfortable and refined on the inside. This 2017 Toyota 4Runner is for sale today in High River.
True to its roots as an authentic off-road Sport Utility Vehicle, the 2017 Toyota 4Runner combines heavy-duty construction with advanced multi-terrain technology. A powerful exterior design projects 4Runner's strength and outdoor adventure ability. For 2017, this 4Runner includes a new dynamic look, a reduction in weight and many technological enhancements in its cabin. With its proven performance, the 2017 Toyota 4Runner gives you the capability to escape the city whenever the mood strikes. This SUV has 118,000 kms. Stock number 220210B is black;lb22 in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. This Toyota 4Runner SR5 is trimmed to conquer the toughest of roads, equipped with Navigation, Rear View Camera, and Bluetooth. The SR5 is also equipped with a 6.1 inch Touchscreen Display, as well as unique Running Boards and Roof Rails. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
POWER DOORS
Navigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From High River Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2