2017 Toyota Prius
TECHNOLOGY
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hypersonic Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $27995 - Our Price is just $24995!
The best selling hybrid in the world, this 2017 Toyota Prius continues to be the dominant choice in the hybrid market with amazing fuel economy, a spacious and comfortable interior, and technologically advanced options. This 2017 Toyota Prius is fresh on our lot in High River.
In its 4th generation, with over 6 million Prius' previously sold, the 2017 Toyota Prius combines advanced technologies, style and design. The dramatic exterior helps reduce wind resistance for greater performance and superior fuel economy. The premium and spacious interior is packed with smart technology to make driving easier, more efficient and more manageable. The Prius started its leadership in hybrid technology 20 years ago, and once again it redefines the segment with the new 2017 Toyota Prius.This hatchback has 128,000 kms. Stock number 204284 is hypersonic red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Prius's trim level is Technology. The 2017 Toyota Prius has been proven to be the most successful hybrid. Its efficiency and stylish body paired with the abundant options turn this car into an excellent hybrid worthy of its value. The Technology trim package standard options include include power sunroof with sunshade,7 inch touchscreen audio, SirusXM, Bluetooth, 6 speakers, backup camera, leather steering wheel, integrated navigation with voice activation, automatic air conditioning, LED daytime running lights and headlamps,distance pacing cruise control, heated front bucket seats, aluminum wheels and an impressive number of safety features.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $86.65 with $2100 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $7396 / Total Obligation of $32391 ). See dealer for details.
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
