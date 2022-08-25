$CALL+ tax & licensing
High River Toyota
403-652-1365
2017 Toyota RAV4
LE - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
77,137KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9008275
- Stock #: 204264A
- VIN: 2T3BFREV7HW646661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,137 KM
Vehicle Description
The pioneer of the small SUV, Toyota has once again redefined the segment with the sleek and roomy 2017 Toyota RAV4. This 2017 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in High River.
The 2017 Toyota RAV4 is designed to help you make the most of every moment thanks to its responsive handling, striking sporty design, and a premium interior that features state-of-the art features. The dramatic and sporty exterior design will captivate you from headlamp to tail light. The spacious and versatile interior features premium materials and a long list of intuitive technologies for driver and passengers alike.This SUV has 77,137 kms. Stock number 204264A is unknown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RAV4's trim level is LE. Generously equipped and well built, the 2017 Toyota RAV4 FWD LE comes standard with features such as power windows, power door locks, 6.1 inch audio display, Bluetooth, SIRI Eyes-Free, 6 speaker stereo, backup camera, heated front seats, roof rack rails, remote keyless entry, distance pacing cruise control, air conditioning and a smart array of safety features such as forward collision alert, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Collision Warning
