2017 Toyota Tacoma

81,407 KM

Details Description Features

$38,495

+ tax & licensing
$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport - Navigation - Heated Seats

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport - Navigation - Heated Seats

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

81,407KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6105165
  • Stock #: 204133
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN9HX023583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 204133
  • Mileage 81,407 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $39650 - Our Price is just $38495!

A truck that handles and drives like a sports car, with excellent quality build and finish. This 2017 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in High River.

The 2017 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability offering the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck was redesigned with new exterior styling, improved engine performance and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it while keeping you comfortable no matter what the terrain with hip hugging comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 81,407 kms. Stock number 204133 is black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tacoma's trim level is TRD Sport. The 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport is the real athlete among the Toyota trucks with the addition of a sporty hood scoop, as well as upgraded inch aluminum alloy wheels and sport-tuned suspension. Other features include a power rear window, heated mirrors with turn signal indicators, 7 inch audio display with 6 speakers and an integrated navigation system, USB and Bluetooth capability, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, dual zone automatic air conditioning, perimeter alarm, back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $125.13 with $3234 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $8360 / Total Obligation of $46855 ). See dealer for details.

VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Air filtration
Heated Seats
Compass
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Aluminum Wheels
Steel spare wheel
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Rear child safety locks
Navigation
Trailer Wiring Harness
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
integrated storage
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Front Cupholder
Blind spot sensor
Electronic Transfer Case
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single Exhaust
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Analog Display
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
4-Way Passenger Seat
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Auto Locking Hubs
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
80 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
Streaming Audio
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
948# Maximum Payload
4-Way Driver Seat
4.40 Axle Ratio
Clearcoat Paint w/Decal
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat lumbar support, driver and passenger fore/aft and seat recline adjustment and front passenger seat fold-down seatback
Radio: Premium Display Audio AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, navigation system, 7" monitor and advanced voice recognition
Tires: P265/65R17 AS -inc: full size spare tire
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), engine oil cooler, upgraded alternator, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stain...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

