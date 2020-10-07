A truck that handles and drives like a sports car, with excellent quality build and finish. This 2017 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in High River.
The 2017 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability offering the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck was redesigned with new exterior styling, improved engine performance and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it while keeping you comfortable no matter what the terrain with hip hugging comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 81,407 kms. Stock number 204133 is black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tacoma's trim level is TRD Sport. The 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport is the real athlete among the Toyota trucks with the addition of a sporty hood scoop, as well as upgraded inch aluminum alloy wheels and sport-tuned suspension. Other features include a power rear window, heated mirrors with turn signal indicators, 7 inch audio display with 6 speakers and an integrated navigation system, USB and Bluetooth capability, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, dual zone automatic air conditioning, perimeter alarm, back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Air filtration
Heated Seats
Compass
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Aluminum Wheels
Steel spare wheel
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Rear child safety locks
Navigation
Trailer Wiring Harness
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
integrated storage
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Front Cupholder
Blind spot sensor
Electronic Transfer Case
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single Exhaust
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator