2017 Toyota Tacoma

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 3 4 , 1 2 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8671853

8671853 Stock #: 220173A

220173A VIN: 5TFDZ5BN2HX022744

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 234,129 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Exterior Trailer Hitch Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.