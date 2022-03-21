$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Off Road - Heated Seats
Location
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
234,129KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8671853
- Stock #: 220173A
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN2HX022744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 234,129 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $30895 - Our Price is just $29995!
A truck that handles and drives like a sports car, with excellent quality build and finish. This 2017 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in High River.
The 2017 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability offering the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck was redesigned with new exterior styling, improved engine performance and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it while keeping you comfortable no matter what the terrain with hip hugging comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 234,129 kms. Stock number 220173A is super white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is TRD Off Road. Built to serve and perform the 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road edition is loaded with plenty of premium and performance options such as 6.1 inch audio display with USB input and Bluetooth connectivity, Sirius XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, power windows and power door locks, class 4 towing harness, towing hitch with trailer sway control, upgraded sports suspension, proximity key for entry push button start, front fog lamps, power mirrors, power heated side mirrors, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, outside temperature gauge, cruise control, air conditioning, a back up camera, low tire pressure warning and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Trailer Hitch, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Trailer Hitch
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2