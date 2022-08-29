$37,995+ tax & licensing
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
High River Toyota
403-652-1365
2017 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Plus - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
118,372KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9061282
- Stock #: 204227A
- VIN: 5TFUY5F12HX612095
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,372 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $39995 - Our Price is just $37995!
The 2017 Toyota Tundra has immense truck talent with its smooth V8 engines, roomy interiors, safety technology, and record for durability. This 2017 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in High River.
The 2017 Toyota Tundra has an aggressive and commanding exterior while also having a premium and sophisticated interior. With its powerful drivetrains, good fuel economy, impressive payloads, and roomy interior the 2017 Toyota Tundra proves a full-size pickup truck can have it all. Style and comfort aren't scarce in this pickup truck, with limited and platinum models offering premium options and features.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 118,372 kms. Stock number 204227A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR5 Plus. The SR5 Plus trim offers a nice blend of features and value on this Tundra. You get a 7-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, cruise control, a power driver's seat, a backup camera, 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, and a tow package with a heavy duty tow hitch receiver. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $131.72 with $3192 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $11243 / Total Obligation of $49238 ). See dealer for details.
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
