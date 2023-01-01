$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf
UNKNOWN
157,849KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9446029
- Stock #: 230021A
- VIN: 3VW217AUXHM054086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,849 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Volkswagen Golf strikes the perfect balance of a practical, economical hatchback that's also a blast to drive. From the comfortable ride to the exciting drive, there's something for everyone to love in the Golf. Come check it out and see what the hype is about!This hatchback has 157,849 kms. Stock number 230021A is gold in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
