2017 Volkswagen Golf

157,849 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

UNKNOWN

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

157,849KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9446029
  • Stock #: 230021A
  • VIN: 3VW217AUXHM054086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,849 KM

Vehicle Description

A simple, yet handsome design graces this Volkswagen Golf making it stand out in a subtle way. The entertaining drive is just a bonus. This 2017 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in High River.

This 2017 Volkswagen Golf strikes the perfect balance of a practical, economical hatchback that's also a blast to drive. From the comfortable ride to the exciting drive, there's something for everyone to love in the Golf. Come check it out and see what the hype is about!This hatchback has 157,849 kms. Stock number 230021A is gold in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

