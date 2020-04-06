Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat LARIAT POWER BOARDS 6.5 BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat LARIAT POWER BOARDS 6.5 BOX

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

  1. 4849461
  2. 4849461
  3. 4849461
  4. 4849461
  5. 4849461
  6. 4849461
  7. 4849461
  8. 4849461
  9. 4849461
  10. 4849461
  11. 4849461
  12. 4849461
  13. 4849461
  14. 4849461
  15. 4849461
  16. 4849461
  17. 4849461
  18. 4849461
  19. 4849461
  20. 4849461
  21. 4849461
  22. 4849461
  23. 4849461
  24. 4849461
  25. 4849461
  26. 4849461
  27. 4849461
  28. 4849461
  29. 4849461
  30. 4849461
  31. 4849461
  32. 4849461
  33. 4849461
  34. 4849461
Contact Seller

$40,613

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,625KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4849461
  • Stock #: C20082A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG6JFA38660
Exterior Colour
Stone
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Technology Package, Max Trailer Tow Package, FX4 Off Road Package, Voice-Activated Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Tailgate Step, 20 inch Chrome-Like PVD Wheels, Integrated Trailer Brake Control, 360 Camera w/Split-View Display, B&O Play Premium Audio System, Blind Spot Info System, Sync Connect!

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is for sale today.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 89,625 kms. It's stone in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim adds some extra luxury and style to this hard-working F-150. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start, chrome exterior trim, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Technology Package, Max Trailer Tow Package, Fx4 Off Road Package, Voice-activated Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Tailgate Step, 20 Inch Chrome-like Pvd Wheels, Integrated Trailer Brake Control, 360 Camera W/split-view Display, B&o Play Premium Audio System, Blind Spot Info System, Sync Connect.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG6JFA38660.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highriverford.com/car-loans-in-high-river-ab



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $264.60 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $499 Documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $7544 ). See dealer for details.

Tired of dealing with dealers who won't give you a price or appraise your trade unless you commit to something. Tired of being pressured to make a decision hastily? Our transparent process really is different than anything youve experienced before. We simply treat people the way we would want to be treated. We market value price our vehicles daily to be sure we are competitive. Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and ready to be taken home. Expect a relaxed atmosphere where your opinions matter. Take a short drive out of the city congestion where you can truly experience the features and benefits of your potential vehicle purchase. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
Comfort
  • glove box
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front Cigar Lighter(s)
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 200 Amp Alternator
  • 136.3 L Fuel Tank
  • 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Aluminum Panels
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Technology Package, Max Trailer Tow Package, FX4 Off Road Package, Voice-Activated Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Tailgate Step, 20 inch Chrome-Like PVD Wheels, Integrated Trailer Brake Control, 360 Camera w/Split-View Display, B&O Pl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From High River Toyota

2016 RAM 1500 Larami...
 105,000 KM
$29,992 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Flex Limit...
 16,590 KM
$35,980 + tax & lic
High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Send A Message