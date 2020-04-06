901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
+ taxes & licensing
Technology Package, Max Trailer Tow Package, FX4 Off Road Package, Voice-Activated Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Tailgate Step, 20 inch Chrome-Like PVD Wheels, Integrated Trailer Brake Control, 360 Camera w/Split-View Display, B&O Play Premium Audio System, Blind Spot Info System, Sync Connect!
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is for sale today.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 89,625 kms. It's stone in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim adds some extra luxury and style to this hard-working F-150. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start, chrome exterior trim, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Technology Package, Max Trailer Tow Package, Fx4 Off Road Package, Voice-activated Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Tailgate Step, 20 Inch Chrome-like Pvd Wheels, Integrated Trailer Brake Control, 360 Camera W/split-view Display, B&o Play Premium Audio System, Blind Spot Info System, Sync Connect.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG6JFA38660.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highriverford.com/car-loans-in-high-river-ab
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $264.60 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $499 Documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $7544 ). See dealer for details.
Tired of dealing with dealers who won't give you a price or appraise your trade unless you commit to something. Tired of being pressured to make a decision hastily? Our transparent process really is different than anything youve experienced before. We simply treat people the way we would want to be treated. We market value price our vehicles daily to be sure we are competitive. Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and ready to be taken home. Expect a relaxed atmosphere where your opinions matter. Take a short drive out of the city congestion where you can truly experience the features and benefits of your potential vehicle purchase. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2