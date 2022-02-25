$27,995 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 3 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8381157

8381157 Stock #: 204186

204186 VIN: 2HGFC3A57JH220375

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super White

Interior Colour 0202 BLACK

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 204186

Mileage 70,361 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Navigation Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.