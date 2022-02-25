$27,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
COUPE Si - Sunroof - Navigation
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour 0202 BLACK
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 204186
- Mileage 70,361 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Honda Civic Coupe offers room for virtually everything with no need for compromise. This 2018 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in High River.
The Honda Civic Coupe has come a long way and it keeps getting better. It's no wonder it's one of Canada's best selling cars. The stunning exterior and impressive performance of this 2018 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. If you're looking for greatness, this Honda Civic Coupe has a seat for you. This coupe has 70,361 kms. Stock number 204186 is super white in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 205HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Coupe's trim level is Si. This Civic Si is an exhilarating sport compact that's guaranteed to thrill. On top of its impressive performance and distinct appearance package, it comes with a Display Audio System with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 10-speaker premium audio, heated front seats, wireless charging, a rear spoiler, automatic LED headlights, fog lights, aluminum sport pedals, a rearview camera, a power moonroof, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
