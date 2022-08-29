2018 Infiniti QX60

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 2 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9100933

9100933 Stock #: 204277

204277 VIN: 5N1DL0MM9JC533725

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 204277

Mileage 67,277 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Liftgate Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.