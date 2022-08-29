$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
High River Toyota
403-652-1365
2018 Infiniti QX60
2018 Infiniti QX60
AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
67,277KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9100933
- Stock #: 204277
- VIN: 5N1DL0MM9JC533725
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 204277
- Mileage 67,277 KM
Vehicle Description
With roomy seating and comfortable ride, this Infiniti QX60 is a good choice for a family-oriented, seven-passenger luxury crossover. This 2018 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in High River.
This Infiniti QX60 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential.This SUV has 67,277 kms. Stock number 204277 is nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our QX60's trim level is AWD. This QX60 may be a base model trim, but it is positively loaded with great features like a power moonroof, drive mode selector for different terrains and driving dynamics, auto on/off headlamps, LED taillights and fog lights, aluminum wheels, power folding heated side mirrors with turn signals, power liftgate, auto dimming rear view mirror, rear view camera, leather seats, heated power front seats, heated steering wheel, tri zone automatic climate control, an 8 inch touchscreen, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, and USBs. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From High River Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2