2018 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD - Navigation - Sunroof
108,043KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9598426
- Stock #: 204326
- VIN: 5TDJZRFH6JS543542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,043 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Toyota Highlander offers everything a family would look for in a stylish three row SUV. This 2018 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in High River.
After a fresh update, this 2018 Toyota Highlander is looking better than ever. With an updated gearbox and engine, a better and more user friendly multimedia system, and the same abundant cabin space, there is nothing else to look for other than this Highlander. It is definitely one of the stronger, more favored three row crossovers. This SUV has 108,043 kms. Stock number 204326 is white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is XLE AWD. Upgrade to the XLE Highlander and you will be treated to all the option in the previous trim with added 3 zone independent automatic climate control, AVN premium navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, leather heated power adjustable front seats, leather seating surfaces in all three rows, an 8 inch display screen, remote trunk release, push button start, a blind spot monitor, fog lamps and a power sunroof. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
