901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control!
Compare at $30015 - Our Price is just $25377!
Thanks to a lot of standard safety tech, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is definitely one of the safest SUV's on the road. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today in High River.
A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.This SUV has 37,648 kms. Stock number 180551 is super white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RAV4's trim level is LE. This stylish 2018 Toyota RAV4 brings a whole lot to the table with standard features such as aluminum wheels, roof rack rails, 6 speaker stereo with a 6.1 inch display, Bluetooth and USB integration, heated front seats, power windows front and rear, distance pacing cruise control, air conditioning, back up camera, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $82.49 with $2132 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $5511 / Total Obligation of $30888 ). See dealer for details.
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
