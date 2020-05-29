+ taxes & licensing
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Trailer Hitch!
The Tacoma is a good mid-size pickup that is available in a variety of guises to suit virtually any pickup buyers needs, and all benefit from Toyotas reputation for quality and offer good value. -Car and Driver This 2018 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in High River.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50-year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combine it all into one unstoppable package. And there's more to this machine than just its aggressive good looks. Advanced off-road technologies and heavy-duty components take this truck to places others fear to tread. A powerful and efficient engine has got the goods to get you to the end of the map and back. Inside, superior comfort and tech keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions. It's time to get in touch with your gnarly side. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 36,039 kms. Stock number 204010 is red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tacoma's trim level is SR5. Aggressive on the outside, welcoming on the inside, and tough as nails underneath it all, this 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 is ready for whatever adventure you set out to. Standard equipment includes a 6.1 inch audio display with USB input and Bluetooth connectivity, Sirius XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, power windows and power door locks, class 4 towing harness, towing hitch with trailer sway control, front fog lamps, power mirrors, power heated side mirrors, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, outside temperature gauge, cruise control, manual air conditioning, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Trailer Hitch, Fog Lamps, Power Windows.
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
