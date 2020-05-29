2018 Toyota Tacoma

Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Heated Seats Exterior Trailer Hitch

Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Bluetooth

Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Safety Fog Lamps

Rear child safety locks Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

Rear View Camera

Back-Up Camera

Locking glove box

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Front Centre Armrest

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

integrated storage

Front Cupholder

Electronic Transfer Case

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single Exhaust

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Analog Display

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

4-Way Passenger Seat

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

3.909 Axle Ratio

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat

Auto Locking Hubs

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

1 Skid Plate

Regular Composite Box Style

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Distance Pacing

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

SiriusXM

80 L Fuel Tank

GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)

Body-Coloured Fender Flares

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

948# Maximum Payload

Radio: Deluxe Display Audio AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, 6.1" monitor and advanced voice recognition

4-Way Driver Seat

Toyota Safety Sense P

Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Engine: 3.5L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), engine oil cooler, upgraded alternator, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stain...

