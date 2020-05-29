Menu
$41,495

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$41,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,039KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5078919
  • Stock #: 204010
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN2JX034821
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Trailer Hitch!

The Tacoma is a good mid-size pickup that is available in a variety of guises to suit virtually any pickup buyers needs, and all benefit from Toyotas reputation for quality and offer good value. -Car and Driver This 2018 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in High River.

This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50-year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combine it all into one unstoppable package. And there's more to this machine than just its aggressive good looks. Advanced off-road technologies and heavy-duty components take this truck to places others fear to tread. A powerful and efficient engine has got the goods to get you to the end of the map and back. Inside, superior comfort and tech keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions. It's time to get in touch with your gnarly side. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 36,039 kms. Stock number 204010 is red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tacoma's trim level is SR5. Aggressive on the outside, welcoming on the inside, and tough as nails underneath it all, this 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 is ready for whatever adventure you set out to. Standard equipment includes a 6.1 inch audio display with USB input and Bluetooth connectivity, Sirius XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, power windows and power door locks, class 4 towing harness, towing hitch with trailer sway control, front fog lamps, power mirrors, power heated side mirrors, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, outside temperature gauge, cruise control, manual air conditioning, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Trailer Hitch, Fog Lamps, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
  • Integrated roof antenna
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear child safety locks
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Rear View Camera
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Locking glove box
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • integrated storage
  • Front Cupholder
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single Exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Analog Display
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • 3.909 Axle Ratio
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 1 Skid Plate
  • Regular Composite Box Style
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
  • Distance Pacing
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • SiriusXM
  • 80 L Fuel Tank
  • GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
  • Body-Coloured Fender Flares
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • 948# Maximum Payload
  • Radio: Deluxe Display Audio AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, 6.1" monitor and advanced voice recognition
  • 4-Way Driver Seat
  • Toyota Safety Sense P
  • Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
  • Engine: 3.5L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), engine oil cooler, upgraded alternator, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stain...

