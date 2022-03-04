$48,999+ tax & licensing
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra
Platinum - Navigation - Sunroof
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
166,687KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8567627
- VIN: 5TFAY5F1XJX702572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
With immense power and a towing capacity large enough to pull the moon around with ease, the 2018 Toyota Tundra is the real deal when it comes to pick up trucks. This 2018 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in High River.
A quality pickup truck that is built to serve and last. The numerous cabin and bed model variations of the 2018 Toyota Tundra are meant to fill any type of need one might have with a pickup truck. With an enormous towing capacity, the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to the 2 or 4 door variations. The 2018 Toyota Tundra is safe, capable and has more than enough technologically advanced options, making it a truck that can be relied on in any instance.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 166,687 kms. Stock number 204203 is silver sky metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tundra's trim level is Platinum. The top of the range 4x4 Crewmax 2018 Toyota Tundra is the perfect luxury work truck with outstanding reliability and quality. Options include class 4 towing harness, tow hitch, brake controller, trailer sway control, 1180 pounds towing payload, upgraded aluminum wheels, heavy duty suspension, slide and tilt power sunroof with sunshade, power rear window with defroster, power heated side mirrors with auto dimming and turn signal indicators, exterior chrome accessories package, power front and rear windows, front fog lamps, cargo lamp, high mount stop light, premium JBL 12 speaker stereo mated to a 7 inch display, Sirius XM satellite radio, premium navigation with voice recognition, real time traffic display, voice recognition technology, Bluetooth capability, USB input, Entune selective service internet access, Homelink garage door transmitter, systems monitor, front power heated/ventilated bucket seats with memory, leather seats front and rear, remote keyless entry, multiple floor and overhead storage compartments, metal look interior accents, distance pacing cruise control, front and rear cup holders, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, lane departure alert, forward collision warning, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot sensor, pre-collision system, rear cross traffic alert, rear collision warning and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Collision Warning
