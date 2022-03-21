$34,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Beetle
Convertible Dune - Heated Seats
79,503KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8738084
- Stock #: 220197B
- VIN: 3VWTDAAT8JM508552
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 79,503 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $35995 - Our Price is just $34995!
With three different trims available, the 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is suited to any and all drivers. This 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is fresh on our lot in High River.
An automotive icon that is loved by many generations, can now experienced in a full convertible layout. This 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is simply outstanding thanks to its premium options and features that have been made as standard. With a captivating and truly original design, the 2018 Beetle Convertible is still a relevant and very much sought after model. This convertible has 79,503 kms. Stock number 220197B is nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 174HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Beetle Convertible's trim level is Dune. Unique and distinct, this 2018 VW Beetle Convertible Dune has much more on offer. This off road ready convertible bug has a slightly raised suspension, power full convertible roof, aluminum wheels, mirror integrated turn signals, 8 speaker stereo with sub-woofer, 6.33 inch audio display with integrated navigation, semi leather seats, heated front sports seats, proximity keyless entry, dual zone front air conditioning, front and rear parking sensors, a back up camera, blind spot detection, and rear traffic collision alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $113.75 with $2940 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $7600 / Total Obligation of $42595 ). See dealer for details.
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Detection
