2019 Buick Enclave

65,812 KM

Details Description

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2019 Buick Enclave

2019 Buick Enclave

Essence AWD

2019 Buick Enclave

Essence AWD

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

Sale

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

65,812KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9061276
  • Stock #: 220302A
  • VIN: 5GAEVAKW0KJ154771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Slate Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220302A
  • Mileage 65,812 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Hands Free Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitoring, 4G WiFi

Compare at $41995 - Our Price is just $39995!

Buick offers a luxurious three-row SUV at a great value with the Enclave. This 2019 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in High River.

This 2019 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 65,812 kms. Stock number 220302A is dark slate metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Enclave's trim level is Essence AWD. This Buick Enclave was built with luxury in mind. Interior convenience and comfort comes from blind spot monitoring with lane change alert and rear cross traffic alert, rear parking assistance, customizable Driver Information Centre with colour display, 4G WiFi, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, heated power front seats, auto dimming rear view mirror, hands free keyless entry, rear view camera, remote start, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, and rear climate controls while an infotainment system with an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free and voice recognition, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, and USB and aux jacks keep you connected. This Enclave also has impeccable exterior style, dual exhaust outlet, aluminum wheels, hands free power programmable liftgate heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and LED lighting.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $138.65 with $3360 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $11835 / Total Obligation of $51830 ). See dealer for details.

VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

