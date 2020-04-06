901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Blind Spot Assist!
With luxury inside, and bold, distinct style outside, the 2019 Ford Edge will stand out in the crowd as much as you do. This 2019 Ford Edge is for sale today.
The devil is in the details, and you'll never miss a detail in the 2019 Ford Edge. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the 2019 Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. For a ride on the edge, take a ride in the 2019 Ford Edge.This SUV has 27,465 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. With luxury too big for a compact SUV, this Edge will give you a leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise control and audio controls, dual zone automatic climate control, heated and power front seats, and the amazing Sync3 complete with wifi, 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and FordPass Connect. For safety and convenience, you also get blind spot assistance, lane keep assist, automatic headlights, fog lights, remote start, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Sync.
Tired of dealing with dealers who won't give you a price or appraise your trade unless you commit to something. Tired of being pressured to make a decision hastily? Our transparent process really is different than anything youve experienced before. We simply treat people the way we would want to be treated. We market value price our vehicles daily to be sure we are competitive. Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and ready to be taken home. Expect a relaxed atmosphere where your opinions matter. Take a short drive out of the city congestion where you can truly experience the features and benefits of your potential vehicle purchase. o~o
